Just one short of a century: ‘Prolific’ burglar Mohd Ibrahim Siddiqui involved in 99 cases held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Habitual property offender Mohd Ibrahim Siddiqui, an expert in looting locked houses, was arrested by the Cyberabad police at KPHB on Monday.

The 58-year-old, who confessed to committing 12 counts of burglaries in 2020, had been earlier involved in 87 cases, making it a total of 99 house breaking offences since 1987.

A Hyderabad resident, Siddiqui relocated to Bidar in Karnataka to evade the police radar after he was released from prison in 2019. Since then, he would travel to Hyderabad during weekends, loot locked houses and then return to Bidar with the booty and dispose it there.

Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarlu said that stolen property worth `10.20 lakh was seized from his possession.

“We will initiate PD Act proceedings against him and also present to the court his past records,” he said.

Siddiqui was first arrested by Hyderabad city police at Banjara Hills. After coming out of prison, he committed offences again and got arrested.

In this manner, he was involved in several cases in different parts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates, as well as in Sangareddy district and a few parts of Andhra Pradesh.

He was subsequently detained under the PD Act. Based on clues from burglaries and other offences reported in KPHB and Chandanagar of Cyberabad and Patancheru in Sangareddy district, police increased vigil on his activities.

‘Veteran’ burglar has been active since 1987

