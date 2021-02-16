STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leaving a mark on wood

Hyderabad-based artist and furniture designer Arti Nagpal has been creating unique-original furniture pieces for four years.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:01 AM

By Saima Afreen 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Home decor isn’t merely an exercise, it is constant entrepreneurship with art. Those with a taste for a class choose exclusive pieces that are not flashy yet make a statement leaving any visitor in a certain amount of awe. 

While the portraits or landscapes find the prime display on walls among other framed or unframed artefacts like wall plates or wall carpets, the furniture pieces have their own presence that with time can become ‘just-another-regular-piece’ if not reinvented. 

That’s how many shauqeens choose to give a completely different look to the furniture items in their houses i.e., by getting them re-done, or best panted with original artwork. That’s how many creative artists have taken to art in everyday life.

She operates from her studio titled ‘Art and I’ at Gachibowli. A side table done by her is in electric blue colour with a mehraab at the front which along with the drawer is painted in curvaceous twigs and leaves giving it a hint of imperiality. 

And there are other pieces as well that have her paintings. She shares, “I studied BFA at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi where we were trained to come up with only original ideas. We were always discouraged from copying the classics. As an artist, I want to spread more awareness about art and generate interest in them.

That’s how I came up with this idea of fusing art with furniture.” She has a team of carpenters, who work with her. She adds, “As a Delhiite, I was always associated with events related to theatre, exhibitions and concerts that shaped my sensibilities. Later, to understand the science behind art I completed my Postgraduation from National Museum University, New Delhi.

Later, I began participating in exhibitions and observed that people don’t want to own just paintings but also art in different forms. That’s how I started painting furniture. I want people to accept art in real life.”

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress  @Sfreen

