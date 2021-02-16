STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many heed Zahara, donate to Ram temple

Begum, who is currently in America, is the organiser of the Tahera Trust that operates in the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women from Karuchola village of Chilakaluripeta mandal, Guntur district, AP, raise slogans after making the donations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a call by Andhra Pradesh-based Zahara Begum to the Muslim community for donating money for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, many Muslim families from villages have come forward and have done the same. Begum, who is currently in America, is the organiser of the Tahera Trust that operates in the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Express, Begum - who has 10 years of experience working in villages - said, “Through the years, the Hindu communities in villages have helped us by donating land for building eidgahs, mosques and so on. We have also helped them by donating for festivals.”

In her appeal to villagers, Begum underlined that there was nothing to be ashamed of in donating money for the Ram Temple. She asked people to contribute willingly and that it was not binding on them to do so. 

PV’s grandson donates `21.5 Lakh for Ram Mandir

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s grandson and BJP senior leader NV Subhash has donated Rs 21.5 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He handed over a cheque for the amount to be drawn by Ram Janmabhoomu Teerth Kshetra to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay here on Monday. Subhash said he had mobilised funds from his friends, acquaintances and BJP workers and leaders.

He said people had voluntarily come forward to donate for a cause which unifies Hindus, and thanked those who had raised funds for the temple

