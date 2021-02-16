Woof! Fifty sniffer dogs clear training to solve crimes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The services of 50 sniffer dogs of different breeds, trained by the Intelligence Training Academy, would be utilised to detect explosives and narcotics, track suspects and for guarding.

The 20th batch of Basic Induction Course for Canines and Canine Handlers was held at the academy in the city on Monday.

Training was imparted to canines of five different breeds — Labrador, German Shepherd, Belgian-Malinois, Golden Retriever and Cocker-Spaniel, and to 80 canine handlers/spare handlers for eight months. The trainees are from the States of Telangana and Bihar.

Officials said the course includes love and affection (two months), basic obedience (two months) and specialised category training such as detecting explosives/narcotics/liquor, tracking guarding (four months).

The performance of the canines and their handlers was evaluated through tests on a monthly basis, while agility test of the canines was conducted on daily basis. If any canine showed mediocre performance, extra care was taken by the instructors to improve them.

Mock drills were conducted so that the dogs could have a real time experience in sniffing activities at public places like bus stations, railway stations and airports.

A mid-term test and a final test were conducted for the canines in explosive/narcotic sniffing and tracking, while written and oral test was conducted for the handlers by a visiting faculty from other reputed training centres.

So far, 669 canines and 965 handlers/spare handlers have been trained in this institute since 2004. The dogs are being widely used for anti-sabotage checks during VIP/VVIP visits, attending bomb threat calls and in crime investigation.

