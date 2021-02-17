2 hurt as van turns turtle on ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A DCM van with more than 20 persons in it turned turtle at Shamshabad on the Outer Ring Road on Tuesday. The driver and another person received severe injuries, while others sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The police suspect that the driver lost control on the vehicle due to rash driving. A case has been registered at the RGI airport police station. More than 20 persons from Andhra Pradesh started in the van to Patancheru to their workplace. The vehicle entered the ORR at Shamshabad. In Kotwalguda, the vehicle veered out of control, hit the divider and turned turtle. The two persons with serious injuries are out of danger.