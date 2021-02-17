STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

An app for all GST needs  

This Uppal, Hyderabad, resident says it is a ‘small app, about 3.5 MB to download with about 50% of the features of the app offline’.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Feeling disillusioned about having to look up huge tomes to understand GST ACT, rules, circulars and notifications? GST Reference app launched in January 2020 Google play store is the answer, says the creator of the app. Uma Maheshwari, an insurance associate with a passion to create a solution for such challenges, came up with this app. This Uppal, Hyderabad, resident says it is a ‘small app, about 3.5 MB to download with about 50% of the features of the app offline’.

This app replaces voluminous books about the GST ACT, rules, circulars, notifications, etc. It is useful for those keen to take up GST practice as a career. It also features many videos. “Whenever there are changes made to the GST Act and Rules, the same are updated leaving the earlier provisions intact so that it works as an encyclopedia for GST in India,” she adds. As on January 31, the app has 4,460 downloads. 

Explaining  how it works, she adds, “Suppose you have made purchased clothes at a store. Typically you blindly pay the final bill and walk out. But how much GST did you actually pay? How do you know if the shopkeeper took the money from you at the correct rate or you paid more? Is the  shopkeeper entitled to take GST from you? You can know all this through this app,” Uma explains. “Whether is the amount you have paid at a smart phone repair centre or at a local restaurant, the app helps you understand what you are expected to pay.”

The app will also help GST practitioners as they can watch and learn the coaching videos required for the GST Practitioner exam in this app. “Suppose you are a small trader. There are many doubts about GST. The answers to them are available in this app. Every merchant must generate an e-way bill on the Internet before shipping. You are a lawyer. Arguing in court.

Your phone does not receive an internet signal. Even then you can use this app .Because the GST law and rules you want are available to you without internet,” she adds. The app also gives GST-related video news every day. Similarly, GST officers can access the GST Acts etc of other states too in the app. This app can be found in the Google Play Store.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bapavatutech.gstreferencer

The app is for you to understand whether or not you are paying the right amount at the bill counter, says the founder of the GST Referencer app

    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST app
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp