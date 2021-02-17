An app for all GST needs  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Feeling disillusioned about having to look up huge tomes to understand GST ACT, rules, circulars and notifications? GST Reference app launched in January 2020 Google play store is the answer, says the creator of the app. Uma Maheshwari, an insurance associate with a passion to create a solution for such challenges, came up with this app. This Uppal, Hyderabad, resident says it is a ‘small app, about 3.5 MB to download with about 50% of the features of the app offline’.

This app replaces voluminous books about the GST ACT, rules, circulars, notifications, etc. It is useful for those keen to take up GST practice as a career. It also features many videos. “Whenever there are changes made to the GST Act and Rules, the same are updated leaving the earlier provisions intact so that it works as an encyclopedia for GST in India,” she adds. As on January 31, the app has 4,460 downloads.

Explaining how it works, she adds, “Suppose you have made purchased clothes at a store. Typically you blindly pay the final bill and walk out. But how much GST did you actually pay? How do you know if the shopkeeper took the money from you at the correct rate or you paid more? Is the shopkeeper entitled to take GST from you? You can know all this through this app,” Uma explains. “Whether is the amount you have paid at a smart phone repair centre or at a local restaurant, the app helps you understand what you are expected to pay.”

The app will also help GST practitioners as they can watch and learn the coaching videos required for the GST Practitioner exam in this app. “Suppose you are a small trader. There are many doubts about GST. The answers to them are available in this app. Every merchant must generate an e-way bill on the Internet before shipping. You are a lawyer. Arguing in court.

Your phone does not receive an internet signal. Even then you can use this app .Because the GST law and rules you want are available to you without internet,” she adds. The app also gives GST-related video news every day. Similarly, GST officers can access the GST Acts etc of other states too in the app. This app can be found in the Google Play Store.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bapavatutech.gstreferencer

The app is for you to understand whether or not you are paying the right amount at the bill counter, says the founder of the GST Referencer app



