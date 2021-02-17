Hyderabad software firm launches intelligent neo banking solution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad-based product development and software services startup Machint Solutions has launched an intelligent neo banking platform, Uluka. The launch took place at Hyderabad International Convention Center, Novotel & HICC on Monday in the presence of Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy, and banking & IT leaders.

Uluka is a new-age neo banking solution aimed at helping financial institutions in offering a digital experience to their customers across retail banking, business banking, insurance and wealth management. An omnichannel, multi-entity, and multi-currency platform, Uluka is aimed at empowering financial institutions to build stronger customer relationships, strengthen brand loyalty and delight customers across their digital and physical channels.

“In the current scenario, customers expect financial institutions to deliver contextually relevant and personalised services. Uluka comes at a time when it is becoming necessary for financial institutions to transform their rigid processes digitally. Built in association with the world’s leading low code automation platform Appian, Uluka caters to enterprise-wide requirements, across multiple geographies and in line with dynamic regulatory requirements. Financial institutions are plagued by lack of standard processes, poor adherence with compliances, and outdated technological infrastructure,” said Rajesh Sanakkayala, CEO & founder of Machint Solutions.”

Uluka is touted to be the market’s first-ever end-to-end digital platform catering to all the offerings of a financial institution. Be it lending, insurance, wealth management, asset management and other related services, Uluka will act as one-stop interface,” he adds. Leaders in the financial industry cannot solve these challenges by integrating different automation tools, instead a holistic platform like this is the solution that offers scalability to the core banking systems and take care of daily operations seamlessly, the company said.

They also recently launched an intelligent lead management solution ‘vGro’, built in association of Appian. Unveiled with the motto of ‘Let’s Grow Together’, vGro is powered by AI/ML to make the complete sales lifecycle efficient by prioritizing quality leads, optimizing agent’s time, increasing productivity and improving RoI for organisations. Machint’s products includes ‘vGro’, ‘Intelligent Tele Medicine Tool (MDoctor)’, ‘Intelligent Health Kit (MHealth)’, ‘Intelligent Video KYC with OCR & FR features (MKYC)’, ‘AI- based Chat bot (MChat)’, ‘Intelligent Test Automation Framework (MITA)’, ‘Intelligent OCR with AI & ML (MOCR)’.

The other product line, on similar lines, are ‘Intelligent Case Management Platform (MICA)’, ‘Intelligent Facial Recognition platform (MFace)’, ‘Intelligent Content & Data Management tool (MDocs)’, ‘IoT Based Smart Applications for Waste Management & Asset Tracking (MSmart)’, and ‘Intelligent Data Migration tool (MData)’. The two-year-old company has six global offices across India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia and Vietnam and was recently recognised as one of the 10 most promising intelligent automation service providers by CIOReviewIndia. Uluka will soon be available for downloads on both Playstore and Appstore.