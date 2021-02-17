STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad software firm launches intelligent neo banking solution

Uluka is touted to be the first-ever end-to-end digital platform catering to financial institutions

Published: 17th February 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Hyderabad-based product development and software services startup Machint Solutions has launched an intelligent neo banking platform, Uluka. The launch took place at Hyderabad International Convention Center, Novotel & HICC on Monday in the presence of Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy, and banking & IT leaders.

Uluka is a new-age neo banking solution aimed at helping financial institutions in offering a digital experience to their customers across retail banking, business banking, insurance and wealth management. An omnichannel, multi-entity, and multi-currency platform, Uluka is aimed at empowering financial institutions to build stronger customer relationships, strengthen brand loyalty and delight customers across their digital and physical channels.

“In the current scenario, customers expect financial institutions to deliver contextually relevant and personalised services. Uluka comes at a time when it is becoming necessary for financial institutions to transform their rigid processes digitally. Built in association with the world’s leading low code automation platform Appian, Uluka caters to enterprise-wide requirements, across multiple geographies and in line with dynamic regulatory requirements. Financial institutions are plagued by lack of standard processes, poor adherence with compliances, and outdated technological infrastructure,” said Rajesh Sanakkayala, CEO & founder of Machint Solutions.” 

Uluka is touted to be the market’s first-ever end-to-end digital platform catering to all the offerings of a financial institution. Be it lending, insurance, wealth management, asset management and other related services, Uluka will act as one-stop interface,” he adds. Leaders in the financial industry cannot solve these challenges by integrating different automation tools, instead a holistic platform like this is the solution that offers scalability to the core banking systems and take care of daily operations seamlessly, the company said.  

They also  recently launched an intelligent lead management solution ‘vGro’, built in association of Appian. Unveiled with the motto of ‘Let’s Grow Together’, vGro is powered by AI/ML to make the complete sales lifecycle efficient by prioritizing quality leads, optimizing agent’s time, increasing productivity and improving RoI for organisations.  Machint’s  products includes ‘vGro’, ‘Intelligent Tele Medicine Tool (MDoctor)’, ‘Intelligent Health Kit (MHealth)’, ‘Intelligent Video KYC with OCR & FR features (MKYC)’, ‘AI- based Chat bot (MChat)’, ‘Intelligent Test Automation Framework (MITA)’, ‘Intelligent OCR with AI & ML (MOCR)’.

The other product line, on similar lines, are ‘Intelligent Case Management Platform (MICA)’, ‘Intelligent Facial Recognition platform (MFace)’, ‘Intelligent Content & Data Management tool (MDocs)’, ‘IoT Based Smart Applications for Waste Management & Asset Tracking (MSmart)’, and ‘Intelligent Data Migration tool (MData)’.  The two-year-old company has six global offices across India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia and Vietnam and was recently recognised as one of the 10 most promising intelligent automation service providers by CIOReviewIndia.  Uluka will soon be available for downloads on both Playstore and Appstore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
machint solutions
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp