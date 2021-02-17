STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops fail to nail 3 metro cable thieves in court

Police, later, arrested the accused but the court pointed out that there was no evidence to connect them with this case, resulting in their acquittal after eight years.

Published: 17th February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The failure of the prosecution to examine the investigation officer (IO) in a theft case has led to the acquittal of three persons after eight years. The accused stolen a cable belonging to the Metro Rail Projects Limited from Ameerpet in August 2014.

The court noted that the prosecution, even after taking sufficient opportunity, failed to examine the IO, who had apprehended the accused and recorded the confession statement. “It is apparent that though the prosecution was able to establish up to the extent of the theft, it failed to prove that the accused are the ones who stole the property and sold it to the receiver,” the court pointed out.

During the trial, it also observed that the Panch witness, who is the panch for the scene of offence and confession-cum-seizure panchnama, is a crucial witness to the incident. But during cross examination, he went against the prosecution. “His evidence is not trustworthy and testimony contrary to the prosecution case,” the court observed.

In August 2014, a senior engineer of the Metro Rail Projects lodged a report at Punjagutta police station stating that a 350-m-long LT cable worth `4 lakh had gone missing. Police detained four persons, including the receiver, and recovered the cable. 

Police, later, arrested the accused but the court pointed out that there was no evidence to connect them with this case, resulting in their acquittal after eight years. Strangely, the main accused, Mohd Hussain, continues to be at large. Another accused, Nistala Ram Murthy, has NBWs pending against him due to which the trial was conducted against Mohd Zaker, P Ramesh Kumar and Mehtab Ali, who owns a scrap shop and had received the cable.

