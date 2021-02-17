Son demands mobile, mom hits him with sharp object in Narsingi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry with her son for pestering her to give him a mobile phone, a woman hit him with a sharp object at Narsingi on Monday night. Neighbours, who heard the boy cry in pain, came to his rescue and rushed him to hospital. The Narsingi police, which falls under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, have registered a case against the mother, Mamula Chandrakala. M Shankar (12), the only child to his parents Shankar and Chandrakala, studies at a nearby school in Gandhamguda village of Hydershakote.

On Monday night, he was pestering his mother for a mobile phone, to which she told him that he was spending too much time on the phone and asked him to study. When he disobeyed her and kept demanding for one, she picked a sharp object and hit him on both his thighs, injuring the boy. Shankar was rushed to the area hospital at Golconda where he is undergoing treatment, police said. Further investigation is underway.