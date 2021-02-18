STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Catch soothing morning ragas

Morning walkers and music enthusiasts were greeted by the mellifluous sound of the flute at Dr GS Melkote Park, Narayanaguda, on Sunday, January 24.

Published: 18th February 2021

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Morning walkers and music enthusiasts were greeted by the mellifluous sound of the flute at Dr GS Melkote Park, Narayanaguda, on Sunday, January 24. The hour-long flute recital under the Banyan tree on the manicured lawns of the park was by Ramakanth Katti accompanied on the Vijay Kumar Panchal on tabla and Ramu Vedma on the flute. This is part of a once-a-month concert series titled, ‘Shubodayam’ being organised by Tatvaa Arts in association with Dr GS Melkote Walkers Club Association. They plan to hold these free concerts throughout this year.

Gajender Shewalker

The next morning concert scheduled for Sunday, February 21 at Dr GS Melkote Park will be a santoor and sitar recital by SK Sisters — Shruti Katkuri and Shreeja Katkuri. They will be accompanied by Vijay Panchal and Atharva Bhodankar on the tabla.Referring to these recitals as a ‘music unlock series’, Akhilesh Washikar, managing partner, Tatvaa Arts said they are focussing on instrumental music, both Hindustani and Carnatic. On why only instrumental, he replied saying that “People prefer the soothing and calming sounds of instrumental music rather than vocals early in the morning.” 

Akhilesh who has organised many Hindustani Classical music concerts and acted in theatre in Marathi and Hindi says, “The corporate employees and senior citizens living in this area enjoyed the musical morning and commented that it was a good ‘stress buster’ for them.”Gajender Shewalker, partner, commented that “Tatvaa Arts focuses on creating experiences by connecting artists with connoisseurs of performing arts and fine arts.” 

This concept was initiated to help local Hyderabad artistes who have been badly affected due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns. “We decided to help them by giving them work by organising these events and helping them regain their financial and mental strength,” added Gajender who has been teaching music for the past 30 years.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
 tamanna@newindianexpress.com
 @tamannamehdi

