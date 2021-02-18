STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Strains of flower duet in garden of rocks

Bahar-e-Hajar is a tribute to these mute components of the city’s landscape

Published: 18th February 2021 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dancer’s hands gesticulate and bloom celebrating the beauty of flowers. She recites verses from Kalidasa’s Ritusamhara against the plaintive Flower Duet from Delibes’ opera, ‘Lakme’. Behind her stand the ancient rock formations of Hyderabad that have been the sentinels of the city for millions of years. 

Bahar-e-Hajar (Garden of Rocks) is a tribute to these mute components of the city’s landscape which are fast disappearing. This audio-visual project is the fruit of a collaboration between dancer Pujita Krishna’s ‘Feet on Earth’ and art evangelist Sudarshan Vig’s ‘Pseudography’. In a four-minute video, music, literature, dance, nature and fashion come together to create an artististic experience with the rocks in Kokapet as the backdrop.” The idea was to create an audio-visual experience where you bring in movement, expressiveness and music. This is the first offering of a series called ‘Vantena’. We have juxtaposed verses from Kalidasa’s Ritusamhara with a 19th Century opera piece. Both these artworks speak about the beauty of flowers. We decided to fuse our creation with a cause and draw attention to the changing landscape of the city,” says Pujita. 

While she has received training in Kuchipudi and has dabbled in various dance forms like jazz and ballet, she is one of the few practitioners of Vilasini Natyam in the country, a rare dance form from Andhra Pradesh. Pujita’s costumes in red and black designed by Sourav Das, rise in contrast against the grey-brown rocks, elevating the visual appeal of the video. Except the blouse, the rest of the costume is unstitched and has been draped to add an extra element of drama.

Sudarshan, who has co-produced and shot the video, explains how the theme of rock conservation came to be incorporated into the video. “I had gone to Kokapet to do a recce for another video shoot. The project kept getting delayed, and I ended up making several trips to the place. I was astonished to see that the terrain kept changing every two days. The sound of drilling and blasting never stopped, and the rocks were disappearing right before my eyes. That is when I realised that we need to highlight the issue. In fact, I have used the jarring sound of rocks breaking at the beginning of the video, so that the consumers realise the poignancy of losing a part of our heritage,” says Sudarshan.The video will be released on February 19. 

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp