Boulders roll onto houses in Hyderabad, none hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped the residents of First Lancer in Ahmednagar late on Wednesday night after a few medium-sized boulders rolled down a hill towards houses in the locality.

Though no casualties were reported in the incident, two walls and a portion of a house were damaged.

The boulders that fell beside a house.

The residents were taken by surprise when they heard the rumbling sound of boulders rolling down from a hill nearby.

On learning about the incident, newly elected Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Mehdipatnam Corporator Majid Hussain rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

They interacted with the locals and directed GHMC officials to clear the rubble from the area using earthmovers.