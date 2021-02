By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad court, on Thursday, granted conditional bail to 14 persons accused in the Bowenpally kidnap case.

The accused have been asked to visit Bowenpally police station every week to record their signatures.

A few months ago, badminton player Naveen Rao and his family members were allegedly kidnapped by the accused in connection with a land dispute.

It may be recalled that former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested and released on bail in the same case.