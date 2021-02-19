Gold paste seized from torch at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport nabbed two passengers who arrived from Dubai and seized gold weighing 1.4 kg from them. The gold seized was in paste form, inside a torch and in the waistband.

According to customs officials, based on specific inputs, they intercepted the two passengers who arrived from Dubai. On thorough questioning, it was found that one of the passengers had concealed gold biscuits in a torch.

On searching the other passenger, they found suspicious material concealed in his waistband. It was found that the passenger had a custom made cloth around the waist of his trousers and gold in paste form was concealed in it.

The gold, weighing 1.4 kg and worth Rs 69.60 lakh, has been seized and the duo had been arrested. Further probe is underway, the officials said.