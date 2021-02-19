Two drunken drivers in Cyberabad to spend 20 days in jail
An auto driver and a motorcyclist were sentenced to 25 and 20 days of imprisonment respectively for driving under the influence of alcohol in Cyberabad Traffic Police limits.
The sentence was pronounced by a city court on Thursday. Apart from them, 37 others were awarded imprisonment for 2-15 days.
While the auto driver’s Blood Alcohol Level (BAC) was 506, the motorcyclist’s was 550. This is nearly 15-16 times higher than the permitted level.
Also, Rs 8,21,600 was collected as penalty from 157 persons caught driving in a drunken state.
Twelve others who were found driving without licence were fined, and a total of Rs 68,700 was collected from them.