STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

57 per cent of Indians have plans to travel in 2021: YouGov survey

As travel returns in 2021, it is to connect with loved ones through personal trips with family and friends

Published: 20th February 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Airbnb on Friday released a report on new travel trends for 2021 which shows Indian travellers are looking to reconnect with friends and loved ones and enjoy safe, unique experiences off-the-beaten track. Health and safety continue to be key priorities, and this is increasingly reflected in traveler choices as well.

Based on a survey from YouGov, here are the top travel trends in India for 2021:

Travel will come back to connect people in 2021: From March 2020, Indians experienced a long period of disconnect given the impact of the lockdown, many staying in their cities and homes for ten months or more.

As travel returns in 2021, it is firmly in the direction of connecting with loved ones through personal trips with family and friends. Other recent research conducted for Airbnb suggests that family travel is the type of travel communities most want. 57% of respondents across age groups said that they would choose to connect with their immediate family members as soon as travel is back in 2021. This was reflected in traveler groups who are most likely to travel after the pandemic as well, including GenX and millennials. 50% of millennials said they would travel with, or to see, friends and family, suggesting new opportunities for hosting across the country that could emerge in 2021.

Hosted travel will be the key trend to look out for: 85% would like to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas), exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends. GenX (89%) and millennials (86%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travelers, are leading this trend. 39% of millennials stated a firm intent to travel in 2021.

Local recommendations and social media will inspire travel: The trend of hosted travel and local recommendations will also be fueled by millennials. 63% of that demographic are open to sharing their unique stays and experiences on social media to inspire travel amongst their peers. 66% of respondents across age groups said they love taking pictures to share on family and friends groups.

Travelers are seeking solace in nature: Travelers are looking for exclusive and secluded holidays in the lap of nature. While the vaccine continues to be an encouraging factor propelling growth for industries including travel and tourism, 50% of would-be travelers find nature travel more meaningful, and continue to use nature holidays to relax and recharge, compared with urban spaces. This perpetuates a trend towards slower, sustainable and more regenerative travel. 24% of travelers would also look to travel to a place in the hills. Destinations like Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir are highly sought-after by travelers.

53% of GenZ and GenX respondents want to travel to any place close to nature, followed by millennials at 44%.

Health and safety emerge as top priority: 59% respondents overall considered this a key priority, with the number understandably increasing for respondents that are 40 and above. Reinstating trust will help travel play a larger role in the recovery of communities across India. Stringent compliance with local regulations and enhanced measures such as the Enhanced Cleaning Protocol for local hosts will drive up confidence.

Travel is increasingly sustainable: Finally, travelers are growing conscious of enabling sustainable travel through socio-cultural experiences that are authentic and embedded in communities, and through making environmentally friendly choices when they travel. An overwhelming 94% of respondents would look at sustainable travel when they do leave their homes in 2021. This comes out strongly amid the backdrop of the pandemic, with Indians becoming more aware of their impact on the environment.

​Sustainable travel choices that are closer to remote communities and nature not only provide a boost to these communities and their members - redistributing the economic impact of travel – but are accessible and affordable and are a transformative choice contributing to unique and individual travel experiences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp