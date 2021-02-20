COVID-19 outbreak scare at Hyderabad school after 26 boys fall sick with 'flu-like symptoms'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped a residential school in the city after nearly 26 children fell ill with flu-like symptoms. The students of Social Welfare Residential School at Gowlidoddi were rushed to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli on Thursday night, after they complained of fever and cold, rousing suspicion of Covid-19.

All their samples were sent for Covid-19 test. Fortunately, only one of the students tested positive for the virus; he has been moved to the Coronavirus treatment ward. The others have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. It may be mentioned that a week ago, the school’s principal had tested positive for Covid-19.

​The students, all boys aged between 16-17 years, were housed in the IIT preparation-focused Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) residential school since February 1, when the State government had permitted resumption of classes.

“Initially, six children fell ill with 102oF fever. We informed the Panacea School Health Programme Command Centre, which caters to all the health needs of our students. They sent in a team of doctors, who suggested that they be taken to a hospital,” informed Kanchala Rajitha, the principal-in-charge.

All social welfare residential schools have tie-ups with private hospitals in the event of Covid-19 emergencies. The students were accordingly moved to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, Rajitha added.

The boys were admitted for the day and tested for the virus to rule out an outbreak. Highly placed sources said that the fear of an outbreak was prevalent as the principal of the school was recently affected by Covid-19 and hospitalised a week ago.

“Covid tests were performed on all the students and only one of them was positive for the virus. The others are negative, and are being treated for acute gastroenteritis,” said an official from Continental Hospital.

Senior officials of TSWREIS, including secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar, visited the students at the hospital.