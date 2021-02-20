Home Department suspends fresh arms licences ahead of MLC polls in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Home Department on Friday issued orders suspending the issuance of fresh arms licence and asked people to deposit their firearms/weapons in the districts where the MLC elections for Graduates constituencies are due on March 14.

The orders are applicable to Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Janagaon, Mulugu, Siddipet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Principal Secretary for Home Ravi Gupta issued the orders which will be in force till the biennial election to the Council from two Graduates constituencies ends.

No bike rallies in Hyderabad

Police will not permit bike rallies in Hyderabad. Hyderabad DEO and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting at the GHMC office on the poll arrangements.