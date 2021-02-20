Hyderabad based vendor held for kidnap, murder of woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police cracked the murder case of Muddamanu Chandrakala, who was kidnapped and murdered recently in the city.

The police arrested Pikkali Suresh for the crime at Neredmet on Friday.

Suresh, a petty vendor, had kidnapped and killed her, and then fled with her jewellery.

The police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.10 lakh from the accused before producing him before the court.

Neredmet police began investigating the case based on a missing complaint filed by the victim’s family.

The officials analysed the call data records of the victim, and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

During interrogation, Suresh confessed to killing Chandrakala and robbing her of valuables.