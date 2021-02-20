Man gets life term for abducting, raping girl in 2015

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker, who was accused of abducting, raping and cheating a minor girl at Chaitanyapuri in 2015, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bandari Nagesh, a divorcee, honey-trapped the victim on the pretext of marriage. He abducted her, took her to Yadagirigutta, and sexually assaulted her multiple times after marrying her. A court, on Friday, found him guilty, and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on him.

Bandari Nagesh was a resident of RK Nagar. While working at construction site, he got acquainted with the victim, who lived in the same locality. He concealed the fact he was married and divorced from the victim, and promised to marry her.

After getting married to her at Yadagirigutta, he began blackmailing her using a few photographs, and demanded sexual favours from her. When she refused, he intercepted her on the way to college, forcefully took her to his house, where he raped her multiple times for several days. Later, he was arrested and put on trial.