STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Prepping for the Maha Kumbh Yatra in style

Many organisations like Divyaprema Seva Mission from Haridwar, are assisting in this Kumbh Sandesh yatra, said the organisers.

Published: 20th February 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

The yatra is organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and technology mission.

The yatra is organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and technology mission.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha, B Vinod Kumar, Vice President State Financial commission, and Sathyavani, Chairman Bharatheeyam foundation kickstarted the Kumbh Shandesh preparatory journey (Sannahaka Yatra) on Friday at Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills.

The yatra is organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and technology mission (GCAT). Kavitha said, “Our ancestors continue to teach the world lessons about the several sciences and traditions of India. Once again all Western cultures are set aside in the context of Coronavirus, besides the ‘salutation’ practiced in India, there was a situation where the whole world had to observe many things like washing legs and hands in the morning and evening. The launch of the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra on Telangana soil under the auspices of  GCAT Mission 5151 by Brother Delhi Vasanth to spread the greatness of India to the rest of the world at a such a juncture is commendable.”

She added, “I think the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra is for the benefit of humanity. The yatra would be fully supported not only by me personally but also by the Telangana Jagruthi Organization and government co-operation. She also urged the Telangana Telugu University, which is a part of the planning system, to co-operate for this yatra. 

The itinerary:

The yatra will start in Hyderabad and go through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamilnadu. It will officially start from Kanyakumari and then go to  Delhi through Nasik, Ujjayini, Prayag raj. Many organisations like Divyaprema Seva Mission from Haridwar, are assisting in this Kumbh Sandesh yatra, said the organisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sannahaka Yatra
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp