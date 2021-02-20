Prepping for the Maha Kumbh Yatra in style

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha, B Vinod Kumar, Vice President State Financial commission, and Sathyavani, Chairman Bharatheeyam foundation kickstarted the Kumbh Shandesh preparatory journey (Sannahaka Yatra) on Friday at Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills.

The yatra is organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and technology mission (GCAT). Kavitha said, “Our ancestors continue to teach the world lessons about the several sciences and traditions of India. Once again all Western cultures are set aside in the context of Coronavirus, besides the ‘salutation’ practiced in India, there was a situation where the whole world had to observe many things like washing legs and hands in the morning and evening. The launch of the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra on Telangana soil under the auspices of GCAT Mission 5151 by Brother Delhi Vasanth to spread the greatness of India to the rest of the world at a such a juncture is commendable.”

She added, “I think the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra is for the benefit of humanity. The yatra would be fully supported not only by me personally but also by the Telangana Jagruthi Organization and government co-operation. She also urged the Telangana Telugu University, which is a part of the planning system, to co-operate for this yatra.

The itinerary:

The yatra will start in Hyderabad and go through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamilnadu. It will officially start from Kanyakumari and then go to Delhi through Nasik, Ujjayini, Prayag raj. Many organisations like Divyaprema Seva Mission from Haridwar, are assisting in this Kumbh Sandesh yatra, said the organisers.