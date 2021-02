By Express News Service

HHYDERABAD: The Railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a 50-year-old interstate property offender, who was involved in two thefts in trains, on Saturday.

Police recovered property worth Rs 4.50 lakh from him. Jagroop Singh, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, travelled in reserved compartments.

When the train would reach its destination, he would pick up bags of other passengers and alight from the train.

​He would then board another train and continue his journey to Ludhiana.