AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi set to campaign in Kolkata

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is set to kick off his campaigns for the ensuing West Bengal Assembly elections with a public meeting at Metiabruz area in Kolkata on February 25.

Owaisi’s party had previously suffered a setback after sufi cleric Abbas Siddiqui, with whom he was hoping to forge an alliance, sided with the Left and Congress parties.

On January 3, Owaisi had even met sufi cleric Abbas Siddiqui and held lengthy discussions.

​However, Siddiqui later announced his own party, Indian Secular Front, and joined the Congress- Left alliance.

Publicity materials featuring Owaisi and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi have already started doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The public meeting will be held at the Metiabruz Pink square at 1 pm, after the Friday prayers.