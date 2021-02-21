Horticulture worker kills lover, nabbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police arrested Boyini Babaiah, a contract labourer in the horticulture department, who killed a woman T Narsamma and buried her body.

The incident came to light after a missing complaint was lodged by the woman’s family. Narsamma, who was separated from her husband began a relationship with Babaiah.

When she persistently sought money from Babaiah, he decided to kill her. On January 26, Narsamma’s brother Satyanarayana lodged a missing complaint at Vikarabad police station.

After questioning a few people, they finally apprehended Babaiah.

He admitted to have killed Narsamma. Police found that he took Narsamma to the horticulture department campus where he worked and killed her and buried her in the bushes.

Babaiah was sent to judicial remand on Saturday.