ULBs told to follow Pollution Control Board guidelines for disposal of carcasses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration Department has directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to implement the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for scientific management and disposal of carcasses, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), by duly obtaining the consent and authorisation from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

It has also instructed ULBs to establish carcass disposal facilities in their respective limits. The NGT had, last year, taken a serious view of the unscientific disposal of carcasses in some parts of the country, after which it directed the CPCB to prepare guidelines and circulate the same for compliance to all the States.

The Central Pollution Control Board prepared the guidelines about three months ago and forwarded it to all the States for implementation.

Official sources in the department concerned said that as per the guidelines, the ULBs should ensure that no person deposit or otherwise dispose of carcasses in public places. If done so, a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed.

A citizen charter has to be put in place by the ULBs for prompt disposal of carcasses in a time bound manner.

Respective district Collectors have been entrusted with the task of identifying and allotting to local authorities suitable lands for setting up carcass disposal facilities.