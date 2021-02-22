Civic body in Hyderabad to set up PMU unit to manage construction and demolition waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the sustainable management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the civic body will set up a Project Management Unit (PMU).

The GHMC found that claimed waste had not increased over the past several months, resulting in financial implications for the civic body. Also, there was no systemised monitoring and evaluation system in place for collection and processing facilities. There was a large gap between claimed and unclaimed waste, leading to inefficiencies, which may lead to significant budgetary overshoots.

The GHMC will engage consultants for enhancing the C&D waste management processes as it is a relatively recent technology and there are not many proven models available in the country. The fraction of claimed C&D waste is extremely low in comparison to unclaimed C&D waste, making GHMC endure the cost for collection, transportation and disposal of major collected waste.

Of the four C&D facilities in the city, the Jeedimetla plant is operational while another one at Fathullaguda is nearing construction.