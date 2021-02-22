STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Civic body in Hyderabad to set up PMU unit to manage construction and demolition waste

Of the four C&D facilities in the city,  the Jeedimetla plant is operational while another one at Fathullaguda is nearing construction. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the sustainable management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the civic body will set up a Project Management Unit (PMU).

The GHMC found that claimed waste had not increased over the past several months, resulting in financial implications for the civic body. Also, there was no systemised monitoring and evaluation system in place for collection and processing facilities. There was a large gap between claimed and unclaimed waste, leading to inefficiencies, which may lead to significant budgetary overshoots.

The GHMC will engage consultants for enhancing the C&D waste management processes as it is a relatively recent technology and there are not many proven models available in the country. The fraction of claimed C&D waste is extremely low in comparison to unclaimed C&D waste, making GHMC endure the cost for collection, transportation and disposal of major collected waste. 

Of the four C&D facilities in the city,  the Jeedimetla plant is operational while another one at Fathullaguda is nearing construction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC construction and demolition waste
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp