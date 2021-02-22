Man poses as KT Rama Rao’s Personal Assistant, tries to cheat hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged with the Banjara Hills police against an unknown person for posing as the Personal Assistant (PA) of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and demanding money from different business establishments in the city.

Banjara Hills Inspector N Kalinga Rao said that they received a complaint from Deepak, the manager at Rainbow Hospital located at Road No 2, Banjara Hills, stating that a person claiming to be Tirupati, PA of Minister KT Rama Rao, demanded money from the hospital.

After receiving the call from Tirupati, the hospital management sensed that it was fake and approached the police. Based on their complaint, the police have registered a cheating case.

During the preliminary probe, it was revealed that the miscreant indulged in a similar offence at Bhachupally and OU police station limits. Sources said that the OU police have detained the miscreant and are in the process of questioning him.