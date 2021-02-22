No water supply in various parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply for 24 hours from 6 am on February 24 to 6 am on February 25 in various parts of the city. The areas affected are - Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruthinagar, Uppal, Nacharan, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Boduppal, etc.