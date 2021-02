By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested the SR Nagar sub-inspector B Bhasker Rao for accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 in lieu of an official favour. Bhasker Rao registered cases on the complainant and seized his vehicle.

The SI then demanded money from the complainant to release the seized vehicle. On a tip-off, ACB officials conducted raids and caught the accused officer red-handed with the cash. The arrested SI was produced before court for judicial remand.