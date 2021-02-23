Man who posed as KT Rama Rao’s PA also duped realtor of Rs 1 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Banjara Hills, Bachupally, and Osmania University police booked a person for posing as the Personal Assistant (PA) of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and demanding money from various business establishments in the city, officials have found that the miscreant also duped a businessman-cum-realtor of Rs 1 lakh.

According to sources, OU police have initiated a probe based on complaints from several victims.

According to OU Inspector L Ramesh Naik, the accused, who called himself Tirupati as Rama Rao does have a PA of that name, recently made a phone call to a realtor, Madhu Mohan Reddy, posing as PA of Rama Rao, and demanded money stating that it was for the Minister, who would soon become Chief Minister of the State. He said the money was for Rama Rao’s regular expenses.

Believing him, Mohan Reddy transferred Rs 1 lakh into the bank account of the accused. However, soon after this, Reddy felt suspicious and started inquiring about this phone call, only to realise that he had been duped. Reddy registered a complaint, based on which cops booked the accused, detained him and would question him for further information.

