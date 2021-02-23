Post ‘Tree City’ honour, Hyderabad to get greener

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Hyderabad was recognised as a ‘2020 Tree City of the World,’ the MAUD department will give more thrust to Telangana ku Haritha Haram across the city and its outskirts. The city was conferred the recognition for its commitment to grow and maintain urban forests.

The MAUD department will take up multi layer avenue plantations (MLAP) to increase green cover. The GHMC will take up MLAP on main thoroughfares and wide internal roads, spaces between footpaths and main carriageways, etc. Zonal commissioners have been instructed to identify length of the roads in lane kilometers for taking up MLAP.