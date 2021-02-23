Serving news with a sprinkle of humour

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Failures are not just the pillars of success, but can also provide you great content for future comedy acts. Anmol Garg, who specialises in business and startup humour, says that when success seemed shores away, humour had his back. Now with a show which has been running for over an year and also a successful startup under his belt, the comedian is laughing all the way to viewers’ heart.

Anmol’s show ‘News You Can Use’ has run 51 episodes on Hyderabad-based short-video app Rizzle till now, serving audience news stories with a twist of humour. “I remember that the news piece I worked on the first day of the show was about Infosys founder Narayan Murthy touching the feet of industrialist Ratan Tata at TiEcon. While the gesture earned praise all around, I drew attention to the fact that employees have to resort to similar tactics every day to be in the good books of their managers,” recollects Anmol.

Stating that the genre of news humour is still unexplored in India, Anmol adds: “In the west, John Oliver and Trevor Noah are doing great work in this genre. Traditional news media is mostly negative and largely biased. Adding comedy to news seemed like a good idea,” added Anmol.The comedian has one lakh followers on Rizzle and 26,000 on LinkedIn. “I am present on all social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. However, my genre holds great appeal for entrepreneurs and other professionals. I generally release 4-5 short videos in a day. It is important that you have good recall value.”

A software professional, Anmol started his career at IBM. He says that he had always been anchoring shows and had even performed a comedy set at a gathering once. After his tryst with startups and doing informal shows on the side, he decided to take his comic talent seriously. His show is now featured on Disney+Hotstar as part of entertainment news.