STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Serving news with a sprinkle of humour

Anmol’s show ‘News You Can Use’ has run 51 episodes on Hyderabad-based short-video app Rizzle till now, serving audience news stories with a twist of humour.

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Anmol Garg

Anmol Garg

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Failures are not just the pillars of success, but can also provide you great content for future comedy acts. Anmol Garg, who specialises in business and startup humour, says that when success seemed shores away, humour had his back. Now with a show which has been running for over an year and also a successful startup under his belt, the comedian is laughing all the way to viewers’ heart.

Anmol’s show ‘News You Can Use’ has run 51 episodes on Hyderabad-based short-video app Rizzle till now, serving audience news stories with a twist of humour. “I remember that the news piece I worked on the first day of the show was about Infosys founder Narayan Murthy touching the feet of industrialist Ratan Tata at TiEcon. While the gesture earned praise all around, I drew attention to the fact that employees have to resort to similar tactics every day to be in the good books of their managers,” recollects Anmol.   

Stating that the genre of news humour is still unexplored in India, Anmol adds: “In the west, John Oliver and Trevor Noah are doing great work in this genre. Traditional news media is mostly negative and largely biased. Adding comedy to news seemed like a good idea,” added Anmol.The comedian has one lakh followers on Rizzle and 26,000 on LinkedIn. “I am present on all social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. However, my genre holds great appeal for entrepreneurs and other professionals. I generally release 4-5 short videos in a day. It is important that you have good recall value.” 

A software professional, Anmol started his career at IBM. He says that he had always been anchoring shows and had even performed a comedy set at a gathering once. After his tryst with startups and doing informal shows on the side, he decided to take his comic talent seriously. His show is now featured on Disney+Hotstar as part of entertainment news. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anmol Garg News You Can Use
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp