GMR Hyderabad gets Asia’s first inflatable hangar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asia’s first inflatable hangar is installed at Hyderabad’s GMR Aero Technic (GAT) — the maintenance, repair and overhaul division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd (GACAEL). The hangar will help the GAT handle 15-20 small base maintenance checks or four-five end-of-lease checks per year. At a time, it can take one B737 and A320 series aircraft.

“The inflatable hangar’s main uses include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and engine or landing gear replacement. It is cost-effective, reduces downtime to a minimum and saves time and money as compared to building a conventional hangar,” said a GMR official.