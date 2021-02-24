University of Hyderabad student kills self over low attendance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old University of Hyderabad (UOH) student, Asarelli Harshavardhan, died after consuming pesticide at his hometown Kotapalli in Ramagundam on February 19.

According to fellow students and family members, Harshavardhan was depressed because of an attendance deficit in online classes and forthcoming exams.

Harshavardhan’s mother Bharathi, in her complaint to Kotapalli police on February 20 said, “Two days before his death, the college administration announced attendance for online classes and my son was worried.”

“Online classes are killing marginalised and poor students,” said the Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society, UoH, in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, many UoH students had complained that lack of access to the Internet in rural areas was making their scholarly lives unmanageable. They said that they did not have access to libraries and other resource material as well.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.