Afghan food festival in Hyderabad in April

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Come April and the people of Hyderabad will get a chance to taste authentic Afghanistani delicacies. The Consul General of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Muhammad Suleman Kakar announced on Wednesday that they will be organising a food and cultural festival in the city, in the first week of April.

Kakar said that two well-known women chefs will be coming to Hyderabad, who will be the stars of the food festival. As part of the cultural festival, Afghanistan’s handlooms, handicrafts, fashion, and fine arts will be on display. Afghanistan inaugurated its Consulate General in Hyderabad last year in January.

However, due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdown not much activity could be taken up by the Consul General. The Consul General said that the State and its capital Hyderabad will play an important role in developing the Afghanistan-India bilateral relations, especially in the fields of politics, economics, and culture. He said that initiatives will be taken up for developing trade relations between Afghanistan and Telangana.

Pointing that students from Afghanistan studying in India play an important role in nation-building once they return back, Kakar said that South India is home to more than 900 students of which more than 200 are studying in Telangana. Around 48 more Afghan students are expected to join this year in TS.