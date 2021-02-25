STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Letting go to learn lessons and nurture new growth

Letting go, such an easy term, but the most difficult lesson to learn.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

soul, peace

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Letting go, such an easy term, but the most difficult lesson to learn. When we get involved in any kind of relationship, be it friendship, work or even a romantic one, we always want it to last forever. We never think short term, or even if the relationship is casual, its impact is always long term, because no relationship is reversible.

It is also true that people are there in our lives to help us grow, learn, evolve and not necessarily there is only going to be one person at a time to teach us. People will come and go and we will keep crossing paths. Likewise,we are there in people’s lives to help them grow, learn their lessons and evolve. Sometimes when we have finished doing our bit, we have to take a back seat, allow the people to let go, so that they create space for new people, new lessons and new growth.

Letting go of the person doesn’t mean ending the relationship. If the relationship is meant to be, it will still exist after you let go. Letting go happens when you are releasing all the unwanted energies of that person/situation encountered with them and only keeping what you are meant to learn from them. Letting go helps in purification, growth and completion.

If our journey with someone or the relationship is over, us holding onto them leads to excess energy exchange, more than what is needed, in return creating more incompletion. Also, when the relationship reaches an expiry date, issues start. On a deeper level,you start to feel a disconnect with the person. They don’t serve your purpose any more. 

The more you try to resolve things, the more problems arise. The more you get closer to them, the more situations and the universe pull you away. It is an indication that you need to move on, whether it is temporary or permanent, allow time to decipher that.

Exercise
What purpose is this relationship adding? If I let go, how would my life be different?Am I holding onto the person or the fear of being alone that is keeping me attached to this person?

Affirmation
“I am willing to let go and heal all fears that are blocking me from letting go of people, situations and relationships in my life. I invoke loving and healing energies towards myself, strength and clarity to know what needs letting go and courage to embrace my soul growth as priority”

— Tamanna C, Psychic, New Age Spiritual Therapist and Author

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Relationship advice
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp