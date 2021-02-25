Letting go to learn lessons and nurture new growth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Letting go, such an easy term, but the most difficult lesson to learn. When we get involved in any kind of relationship, be it friendship, work or even a romantic one, we always want it to last forever. We never think short term, or even if the relationship is casual, its impact is always long term, because no relationship is reversible.

It is also true that people are there in our lives to help us grow, learn, evolve and not necessarily there is only going to be one person at a time to teach us. People will come and go and we will keep crossing paths. Likewise,we are there in people’s lives to help them grow, learn their lessons and evolve. Sometimes when we have finished doing our bit, we have to take a back seat, allow the people to let go, so that they create space for new people, new lessons and new growth.

Letting go of the person doesn’t mean ending the relationship. If the relationship is meant to be, it will still exist after you let go. Letting go happens when you are releasing all the unwanted energies of that person/situation encountered with them and only keeping what you are meant to learn from them. Letting go helps in purification, growth and completion.

If our journey with someone or the relationship is over, us holding onto them leads to excess energy exchange, more than what is needed, in return creating more incompletion. Also, when the relationship reaches an expiry date, issues start. On a deeper level,you start to feel a disconnect with the person. They don’t serve your purpose any more.

The more you try to resolve things, the more problems arise. The more you get closer to them, the more situations and the universe pull you away. It is an indication that you need to move on, whether it is temporary or permanent, allow time to decipher that.

Exercise

What purpose is this relationship adding? If I let go, how would my life be different?Am I holding onto the person or the fear of being alone that is keeping me attached to this person?

Affirmation

“I am willing to let go and heal all fears that are blocking me from letting go of people, situations and relationships in my life. I invoke loving and healing energies towards myself, strength and clarity to know what needs letting go and courage to embrace my soul growth as priority”

— Tamanna C, Psychic, New Age Spiritual Therapist and Author