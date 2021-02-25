STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro Rail upgrades get CMRS compliance nod

The new integrated system was undertaken to add operational efficiency to the entire Metro corridor.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:42 AM

metro

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) led by Janak Kumar Garg from Railway Safety Commission concluded a 3-day inspection of new upgrades at various Metro stations across three corridors of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL). Satisfied with the overall performance of the systems, they also sanctioned approval with a certificate of compliance. 

The inspections were conducted from February 16 to 18, during which the team inspected the effectiveness of the new upgrades to signalling and train control system across three Metro rail corridors- Corridor-I: Miyapur to LB Nagar Corridor-II: JBS to MGBS; Corridor-III: Nagole to Raidurg.

The new integrated system was undertaken to add operational efficiency to the entire Metro corridor. The inspection also included various civil works at the entry and exits and newly commissioned elevators and escalators at a few metro stations. 

“With the successful completion of this inspection, we would now be using our ramped-up systems for better operational excellence, helping us all to serve our passengers with an even more reliable and smooth riding experience,” said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL.
 

