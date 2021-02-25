Only UoH students, residents can use approach road, rules HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ruled that the approach road laid from ISB Road to the government employees’ colonies in Kancha Gachibowli in Ranga Reddy district cannot be used by anyone other than university students and residents. “Who authorised you (government and municipal authorities) to lay a black tar road on the land belonging to the university? The government can take steps to acquire the land in accordance with law,” the bench observed.

While continuing the status quo order passed by a single judge, the HC bench directed the State government to file its counter affidavit in the petition pending before the single judge for adjudication.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the appeal filed by the UoH, represented by its registrar, challenging the order of the single judge who permitted the common people to use the subject road.

On January 12, the single judge passed the impugned order in a petition filed by the UoH seeking direction to not interfere with the varsity’s possession over its land, admeasuring about 18 acres. The respondent were Secretary to MAUD Department, GHMC, Ranga Reddy district collector and mandal tahsildar. The judge directed both the university and government authorities to maintain status quo. When the government counsel submitted that the road was already laid and common people are using it, the judge allowed the people to use it. Aggrieved, the varsity authorities filed the present appeal.

Senior counsel A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the varsity, told the bench that the single judge, while ordering status quo, has permitted the public to use the alleged illegal road, which was laid in the land belonging to the university. No road existed on the university land prior to the government proposal to widen the ‘subject road’, he contended.

On the other hand, advocate general BS Prasad submitted that the proposed 100-foot road could not be taken up due to the status quo order. A final decision will be taken on the laying of the road for public purpose. He sought some time for filing counter affidavit on the issue.

While senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the GHMC, said that the said road has to be widened as per the Master Plan of the city. In fact, the subject land belongs to the government. There is a dispute between the varsity and the government regarding claiming rights over the subject land, he added.

After hearing the above submissions, the bench sought the minutes of the meeting held by the government officials on the issue. The bench also sought to show the record showing existence of a 20-foot road, which is supposed to be widened. When there is no proper response from the government counsels, the bench modified the single judge order as above and disposed of the appeal.