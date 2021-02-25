Playing a different tune

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If songs speak to your emotions, instrumental pieces speak to your soul. City-cased pianist Divina Bajpai’s latest album You & I - toi et moi gives you the perfect portal to escape to a healing space after you are done with life’s daily grind.

The musician, who teaches children during weekends, is also the founder of a music education startup. Speaking about her third and latest album, Divina says: “Apple Music has categorised my latest album as ‘new-age’ music. The genre essentially encapsulates neo-classical and modern aspects of classical music.

The idea of the third album, which is inspired by the Romantic Era, was conceived in a bookstore called Shakespeare and Company in Paris. In fact, the album art has been taken from this book shop. The album has three songs, structured in the old ways of minuets, nocturnes and waltzes. It is heavily inspired by what Chopin used to compose in the late 18th century.

My brother has played guitar for two of the tracks.”After spending a large part of her life in Goa, Divina has made Hyderabad her home for the last seven years. She is the founder of The GetMusic Initiative, which helps people understand music holistically as a way of life rather than just an avenue of entertainment. Apart from these, she is also part of 21 Nocturne Alley.

It is one of the few girl instrumental duos in India featuring Divina on the piano and Ritu on the violin. “I do realise that the kind of music I create is not a popular genre of music. It is more of a soulful experience which has niche takers. But this has never stopped me from creating music. I think that even if a thousand listeners enjoy my music, my attempt has been fruitful.

The purpose of my music was never to write a superhit song, but share my personal journey. I hope more and more people appreciate the kind of music I am into,” adds Divina. The musician has also composed the background score for a movie called All About Michelle. It is a thriller directed by Apoorva Marur.

When asked about how she developed an interest in music, Divina shares: “I was a hyperactive child and my mother tried to channel my energy through various art forms like painting, music and dance. Among these, I took naturally to playing the piano. It felt rewarding without putting much effort in it. As an introvert, I could turn to my instrument anytime for company and joy.”