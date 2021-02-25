STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Playing a different tune

The idea of the third album, which is inspired by the Romantic Era, was conceived in a bookstore called Shakespeare and Company in Paris.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Divina Bajpai

Divina Bajpai

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If songs speak to your emotions, instrumental pieces speak to your soul. City-cased pianist Divina Bajpai’s latest album You & I - toi et moi gives you the perfect portal to escape to a healing space after you are done with life’s daily grind. 

The musician, who teaches children during weekends, is also the founder of a music education startup. Speaking about her third and latest album, Divina says: “Apple Music has categorised my latest album as ‘new-age’ music. The genre essentially encapsulates neo-classical and modern aspects of classical music.

The idea of the third album, which is inspired by the Romantic Era, was conceived in a bookstore called Shakespeare and Company in Paris. In fact, the album art has been taken from this book shop. The album has three songs, structured in the old ways of minuets, nocturnes and waltzes. It is heavily inspired by what Chopin used to compose in the late 18th century.

My brother has played guitar for two of the tracks.”After spending a large part of her life in Goa, Divina has made Hyderabad her home for the last seven years. She is the founder of The GetMusic Initiative, which helps people understand music holistically as a way of life rather than just an avenue of entertainment. Apart from these, she is also part of 21 Nocturne Alley.

It is one of the few girl instrumental duos in India featuring Divina on the piano and Ritu on the violin. “I do realise that the kind of music I create is not a popular genre of music. It is more of a soulful experience which has niche takers. But this has never stopped me from creating music. I think that even if a thousand listeners enjoy my music, my attempt has been fruitful.

The purpose of my music was never to write a superhit song, but share my personal journey. I hope more and more people appreciate the kind of music I am into,” adds Divina. The musician has also composed the background score for a movie called All About Michelle. It is a thriller directed by Apoorva Marur.

When asked about how she developed an interest in music, Divina shares: “I was a hyperactive child and my mother tried to channel my energy through various art forms like painting, music and dance. Among these, I took naturally to playing the piano. It felt rewarding without putting much effort in it. As an introvert, I could turn to my instrument anytime for company and joy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divina Bajpai
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp