Pregnant woman mowed down by RTC bus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old pregnant woman was crushed by a speeding RTC bus at Himayathnagar on Wednesday. The deceased woman was identified as Shalini, who was eight-month pregnant and was travelling with her husband, Satish Goud. Satish was also injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to Narayanguda police, the couple lived in Musheerabad and was going to hospital on a two-wheeler, when a speeding RTC bus hit their vehicle from the rear side. Shalini fell down and was crushed to death by the bus on the spot. Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against the RTC bus driver for negligent driving.