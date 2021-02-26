T-Hub invites applications for 5th batch of Lab32

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub opened applications for the fifth batch of its flagship pre-acceleration programme, Lab32, on Thursday. The fifth batch of Lab32 will commence on March 15 with selected startups that bring in leading-edge solutions for industries, such as health-tech, fintech, smart mobility, sustainability and edtech, among others.

Thirty to thirty-five startups will be shortlisted from applications after a focused and extensive screening process. Interested startups can apply on T-Hub’s website — https://t-hub.co/ — or email at lab32@t-hub.co. Applications will close on March 6.

The programme will continue with its hybrid model launched last year owing to the pandemic. It will enable more entrepreneurs across India to participate without the need for a physical presence in Hyderabad.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said, “Lab32 is an exciting journey for T-Hub that has allowed the startups to push their growth boundaries fifth batch will focus on identifying startups that are most capable of accelerating India’s innovation quotient at a global level.”