Hyderabad school taking part in India's virtual Toy Fair 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Sunitha S Rao, Delhi Public School, Nacharam, announced on Friday that the school will be part of the first-ever virtual Toy Fair from February 27-March 2. The school will be a first time exhibitor in the fair.

In all, 22 toys from the school will be showcased as learning toys during the Toy Fair. The school is participating in the following two categories: Category 1 comprising educational, story telling and educational aid toys.

The second category is innovative, science, AR/VR toys and RC drone. The names of the toys being showcased are Dragon Scroll, Story Stones, Fantocinni, Whirli Gig, Alpha doll, Hungry birds, Emotion cups, Great Indian village, Make and Shake Toy, Unscramble Cube Chemistry, Genie in the bottle, UNO chemistry , Chromatography art ,Loopy light , Amphibious car, Moksha Patamu, Spinning DNA, Toy Generator, Arloopa App, RC Plane, Cell Swirl Magical Microworld. Students can register to view the Toy Fair through the following link-www.theindiatoyfair.in.

The main attractions of the India toy Fair will be virtual exhibitions, webinars by experts in the field, online activities, and panel discussions by eminent national and international panelists on toy-based learning. The fair will be equally interesting for parents, teachers, children, and all other stakeholders. The students are excited about this virtual toyfair at the end of the academic year.