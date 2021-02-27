STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad school taking part in India's virtual Toy Fair 

In all, 22 toys from the school will be showcased as learning toys during the Toy Fair.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The virtual toy fair.

The virtual toy fair.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Principal Sunitha S Rao, Delhi Public School, Nacharam, announced on Friday that the school will be part of the first-ever virtual Toy Fair from February 27-March 2. The school will be a first time exhibitor in the fair.

In all, 22 toys from the school will be showcased as learning toys during the Toy Fair. The school is participating in the following two categories: Category 1 comprising educational, story telling and educational aid toys.

The second category is innovative, science, AR/VR toys and RC drone. The names of the toys being showcased are Dragon Scroll, Story Stones, Fantocinni, Whirli Gig, Alpha doll, Hungry birds, Emotion cups, Great Indian village, Make and Shake Toy, Unscramble Cube Chemistry, Genie in the bottle, UNO chemistry , Chromatography art ,Loopy light , Amphibious car, Moksha Patamu, Spinning DNA, Toy Generator, Arloopa App, RC Plane, Cell Swirl Magical Microworld. Students can register to view the Toy Fair through the following link-www.theindiatoyfair.in.

The main attractions of the India toy Fair will be virtual exhibitions, webinars by experts in the field, online activities, and panel discussions by eminent national and international panelists on toy-based learning. The fair will be equally interesting for parents, teachers, children, and all other stakeholders. The students are excited about this virtual toyfair at the end of the academic  year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPS Hyderabad India virtual toy fair
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp