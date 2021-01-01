Doctors at Hyderabad's KIMS Hospitals perform two transplants in eight hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making bid strides in organ transplants, the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant at KIMS Hospitals performed two challenging surgeries on two different patients on the same day in a span of 6-8 hours on Thursday.

The organs belonged to a single donor, and they were acquired by the hospital in coordination with Telangana Jeevandan. While one patient, a 50-year-old woman, received the heart, the other, a 59-year-old man who is under post-COVID recovery, underwent a double-lung transplant. Both the surgeries were highly complicated in nature.

According to the hospital, the heart-transplant recipient from Andhra Pradesh had developed a severe heart dysfunction after a myocardial infarction. The lung-transplant patient from Delhi, meanwhile, was a post-Covid fibrosis patient, who was on ECMO support for the last two weeks. While their fragile conditions was a challenge, it was not the biggest one.

The hospital had to race against time, as both the surgeries had to be performed simultaneously. "We had to transplant harvested organs in two different recipients within 6-8 hours. On the bright side, the donor and the recipients were admitted the same hospital. It helped us cut down the travel time to zero. Seamless coordination between surgical teams helped make both the transplants successful," said Dr Sandeep Attawar, programme director and chair, Institute of Heart & Lung Transplant.

Heart and double-lung transplants performed

