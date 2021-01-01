STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors at Hyderabad's KIMS Hospitals perform two transplants in eight hours

The organs belonged to a single donor, and they were acquired by the hospital in coordination with Telangana Jeevandan.

Published: 01st January 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making bid strides in organ transplants, the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant at KIMS Hospitals performed two challenging surgeries on two different patients on the same day in a span of 6-8 hours on Thursday. 

The organs belonged to a single donor, and they were acquired by the hospital in coordination with Telangana Jeevandan. While one patient, a 50-year-old woman, received the heart, the other, a 59-year-old man who is under post-COVID recovery, underwent a double-lung transplant. Both the surgeries were highly complicated in nature. 

According to the hospital, the heart-transplant recipient from Andhra Pradesh had developed a severe heart dysfunction after a myocardial infarction. The lung-transplant patient from Delhi, meanwhile, was a post-Covid fibrosis patient, who was on ECMO support for the last two weeks. While their fragile conditions was a challenge, it was not the biggest one.

The hospital had to race against time, as both the surgeries had to be performed simultaneously. "We had to transplant harvested organs in two different recipients within 6-8 hours. On the bright side, the donor and the recipients were admitted the same hospital. It helped us cut down the travel time to zero. Seamless coordination between surgical teams helped make both the transplants successful," said Dr Sandeep Attawar, programme director and chair, Institute of Heart & Lung Transplant.

Heart and double-lung transplants performed

While one patient, a 50-year-old woman, received a heart, the other, a 59-year-old man who is under post-COVID recovery, underwent a double-lung transplant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIMS Hospital
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp