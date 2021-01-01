Hyderabad cops foil alcoholic dad's bid to sell baby for Rs 70,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A six-month-old boy, who was put on sale by his alcoholic father, was rescued by Chaderghat police on Thursday. The boy’s father, Raju, has been detained for questioning. Reportedly, Raju and his wife Sara, are homeless. They have been living on a footpath near Malakpet Area Hospital, and they beg for money to put food their bellies.

Raju, an alcoholic, wanted to get drunk for New Year’s, but considering how poor they were, Sara refused to give him any money. Irate over the same, Raju put his six-month-old baby on sale with the help of an agent. The agent named Afreen contacted a couple who wanted a baby boy. They agreed to buy Raju’s baby for Rs 70,000.

However, Chaderghat police, who were alerted of the incident, found Raju bargaining with the agent. On further investigation, they found that Afreen had taken the baby to LB Nagar to sell him to the childless couple.

The police traced Afreen's whereabouts using CCTV cameras and rescued the baby. He is safe, and has been handed over to his mother. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Raju and Afreen. Further investigation is underway.