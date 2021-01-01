Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition put off, review after January 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The verdict on Hyderabad's most awaited annual extravaganza, Numaish, is out. The 45-day mega affair has been deferred, for the first time since its inception, till January 31. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who is also the president of the All India Industrial Exhibition Society, on Thursday said that the exhibition, which records a footfall of over 20 lakh people every year, is only postponed and not cancelled.

Addressing a press meet, Eatala said it was important to follow the guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent the spread of the virus. Hundreds of traders and visitors come to Numaish every year. "The current winter season is conducive for the spread of seasonal diseases. There is a need to exercise caution. The situation would be reviewed after January 31. A decision would be taken then, as to when and how the exhibition could be held," said the Minister.

New COVID strain

Addressing concerns about the new COVID strain, he added that except for the solitary case reported after a person returned from the UK, Telangana has not reported new cases.

Collateral damage

The annual turnover at Numaish is approximately Rs 40 crore and the society sees a profit of Rs 10-12 crore. The profit is utilised for the upkeep of educational institutions run by the society and other welfare programmes, says Aditya Margam, spokesperson and a managing committee member of the Exhibition Society. "Such a deferment may lead to major losses for traders, society and industrialists. However, our first priority is public health," he added.