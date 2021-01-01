STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-elected BJP corporator from Hyderabad Akula Ramesh Goud dies of COVID complications

According to sources, he tested positive for COVID-19 soon after the GHMC election results were declared and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

BJP corporator from Hyderabad Akula Ramesh Goud

BJP corporator from Hyderabad Akula Ramesh Goud (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Newly-elected BJP corporator Akula Ramesh Goud, died on Thursday, of kidney-related ailments after being infected by COVID-19. He was 60.

According to sources, he tested positive for COVID-19 soon after the GHMC election results were declared and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The infection might have worsened Goud's condition since he was a kidney patient who needed frequent dialysis, an associate of his said.

The newly-elected corporators are all set to be sworn in by February. In the recent GHMC election, Goud defeated TRS candidate Mudraboina Srinivas Rao by 2,811 votes and secured 10,340 votes. Ramesh Goud, who started his political career in the BJP in 1983, served as LB Nagar Municipal chairman from 2000 to 2005, before the area was merged into the GHMC.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family. “The untimely death of Ramesh Goud even before he took oath is very unfortunate. He recorded a thumping victory in the election and was a true BJP karyakarta committed to the party ideology. My condolences to his family,” Bandi said.

