1,814 tipsy drivers land in police net in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: In a major crackdown, about 1,814 tipsy drivers landed in police net, across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, on the New Year’s Eve. While 931 drunken driving cases were registered under the Cyberabad commissionerate, 496 were recorded in Hyderabad and 387 in Rachakonda. During the special drive, cops also seized the vehicles of drunk drivers.

“The detained persons will be produced before the court later. Their licences have also been seized and the same will be sent to the Transport Department for suspension, as per Section 19 of the MV Act, 1988,” traffic officials said.

384 held in Karimnagar

About 384 tipsy drivers were detained by the cops, under Karimnagar commissionerate limits, on Thursday night. “They will be produced before the court. A total of 383 vehicles were seized during the special drive,” Commissioner VB Kamalsan Reddy said.

Most wine shops made over `5 lakh

Several wine dealers told Express that they recorded sales worth around `5 lakh to `8 lakh on New Year’s eve, as they were permitted to stay open till midnight, whereas on usual weekends they get a business of just around `3.5 lakh to `4 lakh