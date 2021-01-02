By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How do employees feel about returning to office post-Covid-19? Well, they prefer a hybrid model - wherein working professionals want a flexible-work from office policy. That’s the revelation of a survey conducted by YourDOST, an online counselling and emotional wellness services platform. Although the major portion are still unsure about starting traveling to office and have fear of contraction, a visible percentage is looking forward to joining the office and have fear of contraction, a visible percentage is looking forward to joining the office.