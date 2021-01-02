STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM spent Rs 70 crore on development works

For instance in Bahadurpura, from 2014 tt 2018, the MIM sanctioned 138 works at the cost of `11.80 crore.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Workers making AIMIM Party symbol kite for the GHMC election campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A response to an RTI filed by Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance said that AIMIM leaders have spent north of Rs 70 crore between 2014 and 2018 for developmental work in the constituencies of Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, and Chandrayangutta. 

For instance in Bahadurpura, from 2014 tt 2018, the MIM sanctioned 138 works at the cost of Rs 11.80 crore. The RTI response shows that the amount was sanctioned for all the works that were recommended. There has also been an gradual increase in the sum that has been sanctioned by its legislator from 2014.  

However, residents of Chandrayangutta, not convinced by these figures are pointing towards the Hyderabad floods which wreaked havoc in the city, especially the southern parts such as Hafez Baba Nagar, Omer Colony, and so on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Hyderabad development
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp