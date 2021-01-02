AIMIM spent Rs 70 crore on development works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A response to an RTI filed by Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance said that AIMIM leaders have spent north of Rs 70 crore between 2014 and 2018 for developmental work in the constituencies of Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, and Chandrayangutta.

For instance in Bahadurpura, from 2014 tt 2018, the MIM sanctioned 138 works at the cost of Rs 11.80 crore. The RTI response shows that the amount was sanctioned for all the works that were recommended. There has also been an gradual increase in the sum that has been sanctioned by its legislator from 2014.

However, residents of Chandrayangutta, not convinced by these figures are pointing towards the Hyderabad floods which wreaked havoc in the city, especially the southern parts such as Hafez Baba Nagar, Omer Colony, and so on.