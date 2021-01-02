Four things Hyderabadis will miss in 2021

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The daybreak of 2021 has already seeped into the calendar of the coming days, weeks, and months. Looking back, one finds many places, people and happenings as merely vignettes dissolving into the year gone by. What’s left behind is a faint print indescribable in tangible terms, but clear in memory. The last year has ended but what hasn’t is the ‘new normal’ or the forcible letting go of the ‘old normal’ which cracked its whip on many enterprises, places and people. That’s how some places and events in Hyderabad have turned into ghostly memories only to be relived in the mind and not be visited or experienced till everything is set right. Let’s take a look at the four things that the denizens in the city will miss in 2021 especially this month:

Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad

This restaurant which served authentic Hyderabadi biryani, Shikampuri kebab, Marag, Lab-e-Shirin and several other culinary gems is closed now thanks to the financial crunch that the lockdown and the pandemic caused. Located at a prime corner of Banjara Hills, Road No. 3, the place attracted food connoisseurs, nobles, artists, wordsmiths, entrepreneurs, among several others who loved the delicious preparations. It had become a landmark for quality conversation over good traditional Hyderabadi food. Shared one of the partners, chef Pradeep Khosla, “We didn’t have guests during the lockdown and even later. The eatery couldn’t survive the financial dent.”

The Gallery Cafe at Banjara Hills

An extension of the renowned Kalakriti Art Gallery at Banjara Hills, for the past five years The Gallery Cafe with its array of freshly baked varieties of bread, mushroom steak with rice, corn and spinach focaccia sandwich and Irish coffee is what many relished while attending live poetry sessions, comedy shows, book launches, talks and more. Theatre artiste the late Vijay Marur played an instrumental role in shaping the events and promoting new talents over there. In a few months’ time, this cafe will see a new address and those who frequented it say that they will miss the previous location. “It was very conveniently located as we could go after work and attend the events. What we liked the most was the informal gathering. It always had welcoming energy. Hope the new venue has a similar kind of energy and feel,” said Seetha Anand Vaidyam, a city-based author who launched her book there and would visit the place often.

Krishnakriti Festival

This year would have been the 17th edition of Krishnakriti Festival which used to witness different artists, authors and other craftsmen from different parts of the country under one umbrella to celebrate art. But it’s not sure if the festival will be held in the city this year. Says the festival director and gallerist Prashant Lahoti, “The way the whole world is witnessing the spread of Coronavirus, it’s time we all are responsible and not hold large gatherings. That’s why we are going time to decide if the festival will be held or not. If the situation doesn’t improve, we may skip it this year.” He doesn’t favour online festivals on a large scale saying, “People are getting fed up with an overdose of digital events. It’s human nature to meet one another in open areas. But we have to be careful during this time of the pandemic.”

Numaish

Come January and the denizens would wait for this annual iconic mela Numaish of handicrafts, clothes, weaves, rugs, jewellery, utensils and a lot more. The 81st edition of the exhibition has been postponed till January 31. The exhibition society president and Health Minister E Rajender said that the decision will be taken after the month-end. Even if it’s held later, people will miss the mellow winter days for visiting the stalls.